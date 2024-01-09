Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Merck?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Merck (MRK) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.09 a share, just 23 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 1, 2024.

Merck's Earnings ESP sits at +9.63%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.09 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.10. MRK is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MRK is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. GSK (GSK) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

GSK, which is readying to report earnings on January 31, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.92 a share, and GSK is 22 days out from its next earnings report.

GSK's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +17.57% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MRK and GSK could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

