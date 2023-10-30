Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Viatris?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Viatris (VTRS) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.78 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.74 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Viatris has an Earnings ESP of +6.12%. Investors should also know that VTRS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

VTRS is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 7, 2023, Zimmer Biomet holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.60 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.

Zimmer Biomet's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.56% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, VTRS and ZBH could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

