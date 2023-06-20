Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Novartis?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Novartis (NVS) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.70 a share 28 days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 18, 2023.

NVS has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.92%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.70 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. Novartis is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NVS is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Pfizer (PFE).

Pfizer is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on July 27, 2023. PFE's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.71 a share 37 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pfizer is $0.63, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +12.44%.

NVS and PFE's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

