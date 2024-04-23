Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Parker-Hannifin?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Parker-Hannifin (PH) earns a #3 (Hold) nine days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 2, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $6.18 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $6.18 Most Accurate Estimate and the $6.10 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Parker-Hannifin has an Earnings ESP of +1.35%. Investors should also know that PH is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PH is just one of a large group of Industrial Products stocks with a positive ESP figure. Eaton (ETN) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Eaton, which is readying to report earnings on April 30, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.32 a share, and ETN is seven days out from its next earnings report.

Eaton's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.95% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PH and ETN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

