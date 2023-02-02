Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Finance Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider American International Group?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. American International Group (AIG) earns a #2 (Buy) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 15, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.26 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.19 Zacks Consensus Estimate, American International Group has an Earnings ESP of +5.73%. Investors should also know that AIG is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AIG is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) as well.

Slated to report earnings on April 26, 2023, Mid-America Apartment Communities holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.32 a share 83 days from its next quarterly update.

Mid-America Apartment Communities' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.24% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25.

AIG and MAA's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

