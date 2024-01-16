Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Finance Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider T. Rowe Price?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. T. Rowe Price (TROW) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.65 a share 23 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 8, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.65 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.58 Zacks Consensus Estimate, T. Rowe Price has an Earnings ESP of +4.11%. Investors should also know that TROW is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TROW is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is OneMain Holdings (OMF).

OneMain Holdings is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 6, 2024. OMF's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.36 a share 21 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OneMain Holdings is $1.35, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.29%.

TROW and OMF's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

