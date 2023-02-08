Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Inter Parfums?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Inter Parfums (IPAR) earns a #2 (Buy) 20 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 28, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.34 a share.

Inter Parfums' Earnings ESP sits at +13.33%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30. IPAR is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

IPAR is just one of a large group of Consumer Staples stocks with a positive ESP figure. Kellogg (K) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Kellogg is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 9, 2023. K's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.87 a share one day from its next earnings release.

Kellogg's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +4.12% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.

IPAR and K's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

