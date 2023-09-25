Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Boyd Gaming?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Boyd Gaming (BYD) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.48 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 24, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.45 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Boyd Gaming has an Earnings ESP of +1.74%. Investors should also know that BYD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BYD is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Dish Network (DISH) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Dish Network is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 1, 2023. DISH's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.29 a share 37 days from its next earnings release.

For Dish Network, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 is +19.59%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BYD and DISH could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

