Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Royal Caribbean?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Royal Caribbean (RCL) earns a #3 (Hold) 20 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 6, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.13 a share.

Royal Caribbean's Earnings ESP sits at +1.88%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.13 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. RCL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RCL is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Lululemon (LULU).

Slated to report earnings on March 26, 2024, Lululemon holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $5 a share 69 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lululemon is $4.98, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.35%.

RCL and LULU's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

