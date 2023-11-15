Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BJ's Wholesale Club?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.96 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 17, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.96 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.94 Zacks Consensus Estimate, BJ's Wholesale Club has an Earnings ESP of +1.54%. Investors should also know that BJ is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BJ is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at WW International (WW) as well.

Slated to report earnings on March 4, 2024, WW International holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.05 a share 110 days from its next quarterly update.

For WW International, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 is +12.5%.

BJ and WW's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Zacks Investment Research

