Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Flex?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Flex (FLEX) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.56 a share 12 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2024.

FLEX has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.36%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.56 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55. Flex is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FLEX is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Nutanix (NTNX) as well.

Nutanix is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 22, 2024. NTNX's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.18 a share 33 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutanix is $0.17, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +8%.

FLEX and NTNX's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

