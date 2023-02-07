Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Cisco Systems?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Cisco Systems (CSCO) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.87 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on February 15, 2023.

Cisco Systems' Earnings ESP sits at +1.66%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.87 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86. CSCO is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CSCO is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Texas Instruments (TXN) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on April 25, 2023, Texas Instruments holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.76 a share 77 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments is $1.76, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.36%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CSCO and TXN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

