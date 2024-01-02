Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Qualcomm?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Qualcomm (QCOM) earns a #2 (Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 1, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.51 a share.

Qualcomm's Earnings ESP sits at +5.86%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.51 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37. QCOM is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

QCOM is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Blackbaud (BLKB).

Blackbaud, which is readying to report earnings on February 12, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.07 a share, and BLKB is 41 days out from its next earnings report.

Blackbaud's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.13% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

QCOM and BLKB's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

