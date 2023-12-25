Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider ASML?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. ASML (ASML) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.26 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2024.

ASML's Earnings ESP sits at +3.46%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $5.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08. ASML is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ASML is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Qualcomm (QCOM) as well.

Qualcomm is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 1, 2024. QCOM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.51 a share 38 days from its next earnings release.

For Qualcomm, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 is +6.63%.

ASML and QCOM's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

