Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Amer Movil?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Amer Movil (AMX) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.38 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 17, 2023.

Amer Movil's Earnings ESP sits at +22.58%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.38 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31. AMX is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AMX is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Zscaler (ZS).

Zscaler is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on December 7, 2023. ZS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.49 a share 80 days from its next earnings release.

For Zscaler, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 is +2.81%.

AMX and ZS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

