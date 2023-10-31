Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Lithium Americas Corp.

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.06 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 2, 2023.

LAC has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.78%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.06 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.07. Lithium Americas Corp. is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LAC is just one of a large group of Basic Materials stocks with a positive ESP figure. PPG Industries (PPG) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

PPG Industries, which is readying to report earnings on January 18, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.50 a share, and PPG is 79 days out from its next earnings report.

PPG Industries' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.48% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.

LAC and PPG's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Zacks Investment Research

