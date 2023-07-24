Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Workhorse Group?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Workhorse Group (WKHS) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.12 a share 15 days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 8, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.12 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.15 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Workhorse Group has an Earnings ESP of +18.18%. Investors should also know that WKHS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WKHS is just one of a large group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with a positive ESP figure. Ferrari (RACE) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Ferrari is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 2, 2023. RACE's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.77 a share nine days from its next earnings release.

Ferrari's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.02% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, WKHS and RACE could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

