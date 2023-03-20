Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Tesla?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Tesla (TSLA) earns a #3 (Hold) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 19, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.90 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.90 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.86 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Tesla has an Earnings ESP of +4.76%. Investors should also know that TSLA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TSLA is one of just a large database of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Paccar (PCAR).

Paccar is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 25, 2023. PCAR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.71 a share 36 days from its next earnings release.

For Paccar, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 is +0.22%.

TSLA and PCAR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

