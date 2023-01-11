Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paccar?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Paccar (PCAR) earns a #3 (Hold) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 24, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.26 a share.

PCAR has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.63%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. Paccar is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PCAR is just one of a large group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with a positive ESP figure. Harley-Davidson (HOG) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Harley-Davidson is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 14, 2023. HOG's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.12 a share 34 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harley-Davidson is $0.03, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +300%.

PCAR and HOG's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.