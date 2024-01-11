Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Aerospace Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Textron?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Textron (TXT) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.56 a share, just 13 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2024.

Textron's Earnings ESP sits at +1.74%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.56 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. TXT is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TXT is just one of a large group of Aerospace stocks with a positive ESP figure. Boeing (BA) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Boeing, which is readying to report earnings on January 31, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.48 a share, and BA is 20 days out from its next earnings report.

For Boeing, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.75 is +36.33%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TXT and BA could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

