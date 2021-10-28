Why Investors Need to Pay Attention to the At-Home Diagnostics Market

The past few years have certainly emphasized the importance of health, both mental and physical, and on the diverse attitudes and economics of healthcare around the world. Here we look at how technology is reshaping healthcare and how it could improve the economics of the largest sector of the American economy.

According to WorldData.info, the average life expectancy for a male child born in the US in 2019 will be 76.3 years and 81.4 years for a female. Those numbers put the U.S. in 43rd place in the world for life expectancy for both genders, despite spending more than any other nation on healthcare per capita, at $10,624 in 2018. Comparing life expectancies around the world, we get an idea of just how poor of a return the U.S. is getting on its healthcare dollars:

The nation with the highest life expectancy was Hong Kong at 82.2 years for men and 88.1 for women, but data is not available on per capita healthcare spending.

Switzerland was in second place at 81.9 for men and in seventh place at 85.6 years for women and spent 93% ($9,870) of what the U.S. spent per capita.

Japan was in second place for women at 87.5 years and third place for men at 81.4 years and spent 39% ($4,267) of what the U.S. spent.

Singapore had the world’s fourth-highest life expectancy for men at 81.4 years and the sixth highest for women at 85.7 years and spent just 27% ($2,824) of what the U.S. spent.

Italy had the eighth highest life expectancy for men at 81.1 years and tenth for women at 85.4 years while spending 28% ($2,989) of what the U.S. spent.

Spain had the tenth highest life expectancy for men at 80.9 years and the fifth-highest for women at 86.2 years while spending 26% ($2,736) of what the U.S. spent.

Americans are clearly not getting their money’s worth, and that is saying an awful lot given that healthcare accounted for 17.8% of US GDP in 2019, and an estimated 18% of GDP in 2020. For other nations, the numbers look very different: Japan, 11% in 2019, for Spain 9.1%, for Italy 8.7%, and for Switzerland 11.3%. By 2028 it is expected that healthcare spending in the U.S. will reach nearly 20% of GDP, or roughly $6.2 trillion. This is a massive portion of the world’s largest economy to be delivering such poor results.

What can be done? That’s a very big question, unlikely to be solved through public policy alone, but if there is one force in this nation that seems to have the power to solve the unsolvable, it is innovation, and we are seeing an acceleration in healthcare innovation, unlike anything the world has seen in decades.

One arguably constructive thing the pandemic did was to alter the public policy for and improve consumer comfort with telemedicine. The various restrictions around the country and social distancing needs forced public policy to change, at least temporarily, but those changes are forcing a rethink of whether they even made sense in the first place. For example, the federal government changed the restrictions against provider telehealth services across state lines, and providers can now prescribe controlled substances via telehealth without the need for an in-person medical evaluation.

A huge beneficiary of this shift was Teladoc (TDOC), which saw its trailing twelve-month revenue jump from $553.3 million at the end of 2019 to $1.1 billion by the end of 2020 to $1.6 billion by June 30, 2021. The company just reported its third quarter results on Wednesday with an 81% YoY increase in revenue, which was 1% above estimates, and EBITDA that was also above forecasts.

Home testing, diagnostics, and access to telemedicine can give people more convenient, often more accurate, and more customized solutions. As consumers become more accustomed to the benefits of a faster and more personal approach, they are unlikely to want to give it up. It also makes economic sense. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), preventative measures including screening and detection could dramatically reduce chronic diseases that were responsible for $1 trillion in healthcare costs in 2016. What better way to improve screening than to make it something that can be easily and quickly done in the privacy of one’s own home?

That brings us to the At Home Diagnostics Market, which refers to those tests that are performed on human body samples such as blood, saliva, and urine for the detection of disease or medical conditions. The market is currently estimated to grow by more than 30% over the next few years to $6.53 billion by 2025.

There is now a wide range of testing solutions for a variety of conditions that can be conducted at home, from cholesterol to fertility and sleep apnea to colon cancer. In fact, while colon cancer is among the most common causes of cancer deaths, it is the most preventable cancer, but the least prevented because only about 50% to 60% of people get screened as routinely as they ought. That’s not exactly shocking because a colonoscopy test is ... well, we don’t even need to say it. But there is hope on the horizon: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has developed Colonguard, the first FDA-approved at-home colon cancer screening kit which simply requires a stool sample. Talk about a massive improvement in prevention/detection options.

One of the biggest health challenges in the U.S. is diabetes. Products like Abbot Labs (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 2 continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system is being used to not only help those with diabetes manage it better but is also being used to help others understand their body’s reactions to various foods and activities to prevent Type 2 diabetes. Integrity Applications’ (IGAP) GlucoTrack allows users to check their blood sugar levels just by clipping a sensor to their earlobe. No more finger pricks mean users are more likely to test more frequently, improving diabetes and prediabetes management.

One of the early players in the at-home market is the consumer genetics company 23andMe Holding Co (ME), which has been known for its at-home DNA testing kit that only requires customers to mail in a little tube of saliva in order to gain useful insight into their genetic predispositions. The company merged with VG Acquisitions Corp (VGAC) and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market this past June. The company recently announced the acquisition of Lemonaid Health, an on-demand platform for accessing medical care and pharmacy services online. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year and gives 23andMe’s customers access to Lemonaid’s telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services.

Other private companies that are pushing the innovation edge and warrant watching include companies like Forward, which is a subscription-based service that combines DNA sequencing, AI, full-body scanning, and wearables for mobile health monitoring along with instant access to medical care via smartphone app.

Everlywell offers a wide range of at-home tests that are then physician-reviewed and delivered back to the consumer in days that include food sensitivity, allergy tests, thyroid function, STDs, heart health, B vitamin tests, and cholesterol and lipids tests.

The Miiskin app helps track changes in skin conditions such as moles over time, which can help head off more serious skin cancer problems. The Tytocare Medical Exam kit lets parents connect with a remote physician using a device that can check for heart and lung sounds, abnormal abdominal sounds, or give an ear or throat exam, all from home. A similar device is the MedWand from Medwand Solutions. It is a compact device that patients can connect to their computer, tablet, or mobile device via Bluetooth during a telehealth visit which can be used to provide their physician with a remote stethoscope, thermometer, oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor, EKG, and more. It also includes a high-definition camera that physicians can control remotely and use for multiple purposes, including ear exams.

The bottom line is that growth in at-home testing and services is accelerating, bringing consumers more convenient access and more control over their own health. A world with better tools for prevention leads to lower healthcare costs, greater life expectancies, and better quality of life. That is a world worth reimagining.

