Why Investors Need to Ditch Unicorns for Camels to Withstand Today's Economic Desert

By Cathy Tie, Founder and CEO of Locke Bio

Venture capitalists are always looking to get on the ground floor of the next big tech unicorn. We all know the typical type: an early-stage startup using the latest flashy technologies, built on big promises, led by an enthusiastic wunderkind who’s set to change the world.

But as we teeter on the edge of a recession, VCs may want to change the startup archetype they’re looking into. Many have been enchanted by the “hype” of a startup’s technology and/or its founder – so much so that they forget to evaluate the fundamentals of the business (e.g., can this business be profitable and sustainable long term?). Sure, seeking those companies that will ultimately reach billion-dollar valuations is still the goal, but we know that the “traditional” unicorn type is variable, unreliable, and unpredictable–so investors may find that a different breed of startup is a safer bet in today's economic climate.

Instead of hunting for unicorns, investors should look out for “camel” startups to help them succeed despite today’s tightening economy. Camels are steady creatures, built to withstand harsh and desolate environments like today’s recession. While they may not be as sexy or enticing as a unicorn, they are a safe investment choice that you can count on in times of uncertainty.

Here are three of the characteristics of a camel startup, and why VCs should be looking out for them amid today’s economic climate:

They’re the real deal:

Unicorns are often built on big ideas and lofty promises. But unfortunately, sometimes it’s just pixie dust they can’t always deliver on (e.g. the infamous example of Theranos). Camels, on the other hand, deliver returns, even amid pessimistic environments, by relying on fundamental metrics that make companies successful. Even if they’re not bringing in millions in sales quite yet, they’ve established their niche in the market, have a loyal customer base, and have proprietary and defensible technology or business IP they can point to. They have working prototypes, as well as metrics; real businesses that last generations are built on measurable results and products that are loved.

Not only does this help you avoid falling for hype built around an idea, and being blinded from real metrics and product fundamentals prevent you from investing in something that will never actually materialize, but going for a company that already has proven demand in the market also demonstrates that the company can be profitable on its own – without investors’ training wheels.

They’re not flashy:

AI, Web3, AR technology, and cryptocurrency may seem like the hottest new investment spaces.. But sometimes having the latest “flashy” technology doesn’t translate to a real product market fit or investment potential.

Don’t get me wrong: many emerging technology companies are doing great work, and are profitable businesses that VCs should look to invest in. I’m personally excited about the potential for artificial intelligence to have an impact on diagnostics and therapeutics in the healthcare space, for example. But there are certainly some bad eggs out there (e.g. counterfeit crypto apps) that don’t have lasting market value or the structure that a profitable business needs to survive; they’re just riding on the “hype” of the latest tech buzzwords to lure investors. Hence, the ability to evaluate the fundamentals of the business is a crucial skill.

Camel startups aren’t necessarily riding the wave of the next hottest tech trends. Those who are leveraging technology are doing it in a way that’s real and sustainable. . A great example of this is the email marketing software startup Mailchimp. It’s a relatively simple platform that allows you to create email newsletters and track customer engagement – certainly not a “shiny object” in the public eye. Yet their company has proven itself necessary in the market and as a result, they’ve seen massive success. Indeed, in 2021, MailChimp was acquired by Intuit for $12 billion and generated more than $800m in 2021 alone.

They’re steady:

This advice doesn’t just ring true in times of downturn; the lens that we use to evaluate technology businesses should be consistent in both recessions and economic booms. Investors who were not disciplined during the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) fad, for example, saw massive losses when this bubble burst. My advice is: if you always look out for a company that understands the fundamentals of business, you’re much less likely to get burned.

While you won’t see a camel’s incoming investments skyrocketing in numbers, you’ll be able to enjoy a more consistent and guaranteed return on your investment. For example, business software firm Qualtrics was sold for $12.5 billion in 2023 and returned to being a private company; while there was an initial slow burn on raising capital from investors, the family-run firm is now anticipated to generate free cash flows upwards of $200 million, which no doubt played a role in its sale.

Startups that prioritize the durability and strength of the camel can create some of the strongest and longest-lasting companies – which will be music to investors’ ears as we get ever closer to a recession. While there’s a rush associated with investing venture capital in a cutting-edge unicorn, you’d be best served to put money into companies invested in producing real value. Now more than ever, making a safe investment choice isn’t a boring option – it’s the only smart one.

