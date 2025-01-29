Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Utilities Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dominion Energy?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Dominion Energy (D) earns a #2 (Buy) 14 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 12, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.60 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.57 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +5.85%. Investors should also know that D is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

D is just one of a large group of Utilities stocks with a positive ESP figure. Xcel Energy (XEL) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Xcel Energy is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 6, 2025. XEL's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.87 a share eight days from its next earnings release.

For Xcel Energy, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 is +0.58%.

D and XEL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

