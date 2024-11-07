Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider ZIM Integrated Shipping Services?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $8 a share 13 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 20, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $8 Most Accurate Estimate and the $6.19 Zacks Consensus Estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an Earnings ESP of +29.24%. Investors should also know that ZIM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ZIM is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, which is readying to report earnings on January 29, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.11 a share, and CHRW is 83 days out from its next earnings report.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.92% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.

ZIM and CHRW's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

