Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider American Airlines?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. American Airlines (AAL) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.32 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 17, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.32 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.04 Zacks Consensus Estimate, American Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +674.82%. Investors should also know that AAL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AAL is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Copa Holdings (CPA).

Copa Holdings is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 20, 2024. CPA's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.50 a share 64 days from its next earnings release.

For Copa Holdings, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43 is +1.9%.

AAL and CPA's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

