Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Texas Roadhouse?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.34 a share 10 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 24, 2024.

Texas Roadhouse's Earnings ESP sits at +1.42%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. TXRH is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TXRH is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Brinker International (EAT) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 6, 2024, Brinker International holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.72 a share 23 days from its next quarterly update.

Brinker International's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +11.8% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.

TXRH and EAT's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

