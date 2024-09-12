Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Costco?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Costco (COST) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.07 a share 14 days away from its upcoming earnings release on September 26, 2024.

COST has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.62%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $5.07 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.04. Costco is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

COST is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) as well.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, which is readying to report earnings on September 19, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.20 a share, and CBRL is seven days out from its next earnings report.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.74% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.

COST and CBRL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

