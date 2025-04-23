Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Williams Companies, Inc. (The)?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.59 a share, just 12 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 5, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.59 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.57 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) has an Earnings ESP of +2.79%. Investors should also know that WMB is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WMB is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS).

Slated to report earnings on May 6, 2025, Shoals Technologies Group holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.04 a share 13 days from its next quarterly update.

For Shoals Technologies Group, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 is +3.23%.

WMB and SHLS' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

