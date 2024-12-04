Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider FuelCell Energy?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. FuelCell Energy (FCEL) earns a #2 (Buy) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on December 17, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$1.48 a share.

FuelCell Energy's Earnings ESP sits at +9.44%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$1.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$1.64. FCEL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FCEL is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Sunoco LP (SUN).

Slated to report earnings on February 12, 2025, Sunoco LP holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.92 a share 70 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunoco LP is $1.70, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +13.27%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, FCEL and SUN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.