Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Gilead Sciences?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Gilead Sciences (GILD) earns a #3 (Hold) 10 days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 8, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.63 a share.

Gilead Sciences' Earnings ESP sits at +1.67%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.63 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. GILD is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GILD is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Tenet Healthcare (THC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on November 4, 2024, Tenet Healthcare holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.29 a share 98 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare is $2.10, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +8.78%.

GILD and THC's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

