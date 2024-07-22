Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Moderna?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Moderna (MRNA) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$3.24 a share 10 days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 1, 2024.

MRNA has an Earnings ESP figure of +6.54%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$3.24 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$3.47. Moderna is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MRNA is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Gilead Sciences is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 8, 2024. GILD's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.59 a share 17 days from its next earnings release.

For Gilead Sciences, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 is +0.12%.

MRNA and GILD's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

