Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Heron Therapeutics?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0 a share, just 13 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 6, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.01 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Heron Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +100%. Investors should also know that HRTX is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HRTX is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on May 1, 2025, Exact Sciences holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.14 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exact Sciences is -$0.37, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +61.75%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HRTX and EXAS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Should You Invest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)?

Before you invest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.