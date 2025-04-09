Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Gilead Sciences?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Gilead Sciences (GILD) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.78 a share, just 15 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 24, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.71 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Gilead Sciences has an Earnings ESP of +3.88%. Investors should also know that GILD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GILD is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Novo Nordisk, which is readying to report earnings on May 7, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.92 a share, and NVO is 28 days out from its next earnings report.

For Novo Nordisk, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 is +1.01%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, GILD and NVO could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

