Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Elevance Health?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Elevance Health (ELV) earns a #2 (Buy) five days from its next quarterly earnings release on July 17, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $10.04 a share.

ELV has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.4%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $10.04 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10. Elevance Health is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ELV is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Eli Lilly (LLY) as well.

Eli Lilly is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 8, 2024. LLY's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.82 a share 27 days from its next earnings release.

Eli Lilly's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.49% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65.

ELV and LLY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

