Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Emerson Electric?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Emerson Electric (EMR) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.49 a share 27 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 5, 2024.

Emerson Electric's Earnings ESP sits at +1.28%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.49 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47. EMR is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

EMR is just one of a large group of Industrial Products stocks with a positive ESP figure. Eaton (ETN) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Eaton is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 29, 2024. ETN's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.81 a share 20 days from its next earnings release.

For Eaton, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 is +0.36%.

EMR and ETN's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Zacks Investment Research

