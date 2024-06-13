Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider AZZ?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. AZZ (AZZ) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.32 a share 22 days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 5, 2024.

AZZ has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.76%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.32 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. AZZ is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AZZ is one of just a large database of Industrial Products stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is EnerSys (ENS).

Slated to report earnings on August 14, 2024, EnerSys holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.97 a share 62 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnerSys is $1.96, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.26%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, AZZ and ENS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

