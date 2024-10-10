Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Finance Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BlackRock Finance?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. BlackRock Finance (BLK) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $10.37 a share one day away from its upcoming earnings release on October 11, 2024.

BLK has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.3%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $10.37 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.34. BlackRock Finance is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BLK is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB).

Pebblebrook Hotel is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 7, 2024. PEB's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.53 a share 28 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel is $0.53, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.76%.

BLK and PEB's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

