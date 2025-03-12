Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Finance Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Progressive?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Progressive (PGR) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 11, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.34 a share.

Progressive's Earnings ESP sits at +1.4%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.28. PGR is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PGR is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on April 23, 2025, PennyMac Mortgage holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.38 a share 42 days from its next quarterly update.

For PennyMac Mortgage, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 is +0.08%.

PGR and PMT's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Should You Invest in The Progressive Corporation (PGR)?

