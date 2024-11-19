Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider BJ's Wholesale Club?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.92 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 21, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.92 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.91 Zacks Consensus Estimate, BJ's Wholesale Club has an Earnings ESP of +0.15%. Investors should also know that BJ is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BJ is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Under Armour (UAA) as well.

Under Armour, which is readying to report earnings on February 13, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.04 a share, and UAA is 86 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Under Armour is $0.04, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +4.76%.

BJ and UAA's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

