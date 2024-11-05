Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Under Armour?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Under Armour (UAA) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.21 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on November 13, 2024.

UAA has an Earnings ESP figure of +10.53%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.21 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19. Under Armour is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

UAA is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Las Vegas Sands, which is readying to report earnings on January 22, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.60 a share, and LVS is 78 days out from its next earnings report.

For Las Vegas Sands, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 is +1.01%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, UAA and LVS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

