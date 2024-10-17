Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Marriott International?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Marriott International (MAR) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.35 a share 18 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 4, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.35 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.31 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Marriott International has an Earnings ESP of +1.57%. Investors should also know that MAR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MAR is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Norwegian Cruise Line, which is readying to report earnings on November 6, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.95 a share, and NCLH is 20 days out from its next earnings report.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.4% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MAR and NCLH could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

