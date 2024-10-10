Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Construction Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Howmet?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Howmet (HWM) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.66 a share, just 28 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.66 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.65 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Howmet has an Earnings ESP of +1.48%. Investors should also know that HWM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HWM is part of a big group of Construction stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at KB Home (KBH) as well.

KB Home is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on January 8, 2025. KBH's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.48 a share 90 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KB Home is $2.46, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.72%.

HWM and KBH's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

