Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Corning?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Corning (GLW) earns a #3 (Hold) 18 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 29, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.53 a share.

GLW has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.08%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.53 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52. Corning is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GLW is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC).

Slated to report earnings on November 4, 2024, Lattice Semiconductor holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.24 a share 24 days from its next quarterly update.

Lattice Semiconductor's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.41% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, GLW and LSCC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.