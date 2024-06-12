Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Micron?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Micron (MU) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.49 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on June 26, 2024.

MU has an Earnings ESP figure of +5.22%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.49 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47. Micron is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MU is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Dynatrace (DT).

Dynatrace, which is readying to report earnings on August 7, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.29 a share, and DT is 56 days out from its next earnings report.

For Dynatrace, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 is +0.15%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MU and DT could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

