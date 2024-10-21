Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Business Services Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Block?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Block (SQ) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.90 a share 17 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.90 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.88 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Block has an Earnings ESP of +2.86%. Investors should also know that SQ is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SQ is one of just a large database of Business Services stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Affirm Holdings (AFRM).

Affirm Holdings, which is readying to report earnings on November 7, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.29 a share, and AFRM is 17 days out from its next earnings report.

For Affirm Holdings, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.36 is +19.44%.

SQ and AFRM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

