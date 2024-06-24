Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Business Services Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Seagate?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Seagate (STX) earns a #2 (Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on July 24, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.78 a share.

Seagate's Earnings ESP sits at +3.45%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75. STX is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

STX is one of just a large database of Business Services stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Harte-Hanks (HHS).

Slated to report earnings on August 8, 2024, Harte-Hanks holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.10 a share 45 days from its next quarterly update.

For Harte-Hanks, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 is +17.65%.

STX and HHS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Zacks Investment Research

