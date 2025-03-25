Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Newmont Corporation?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Newmont Corporation (NEM) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.76 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 24, 2025.

NEM has an Earnings ESP figure of +6.34%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.76 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71. Newmont Corporation is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NEM is one of just a large database of Basic Materials stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is HudBay Minerals (HBM).

HudBay Minerals is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 13, 2025. HBM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.17 a share 49 days from its next earnings release.

HudBay Minerals' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.8% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16.

NEM and HBM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

