Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Carpenter Technology?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Carpenter Technology (CRS) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.52 a share, just six days from its upcoming earnings release on July 25, 2024.

Carpenter Technology's Earnings ESP sits at +6.45%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.52 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. CRS is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CRS is part of a big group of Basic Materials stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Pan American Silver (PAAS) as well.

Pan American Silver is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 7, 2024. PAAS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.16 a share 19 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver is $0.12, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +26.57%.

CRS and PAAS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

