Why Investors May Not Want to Miss Out on Dividend Growers

Dividend growers may serve a dual role in portfolios, seeking to provide both current income and the potential for income growth and capital appreciation.

A long-term position in a dividend growth ETF has the potential to add value by providing consistency in portfolios. Compared to other dividend-yielding funds, dividend growth ETFs may demonstrate favorable risk/return fundamentals and have even done well compared to the benchmark S&P 500.

“I don't think the world actually understands that dividend growth stocks have produced good risk-adjusted returns over very long periods of time. Obviously, growth stocks have done really well too. So, non-dividend payers can do well -- but you take more risk,” William Muggia, president, CEO, and CIO of Westfield Capital Management Company, said during a webcast on June 26.

Muggia is the portfolio manager -- and largest individual investor -- in the Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV). GDIV is an actively managed dividend growth ETF with $186 million in assets under management.

According to Muggia, active portfolio managers are better positioned to navigate dividend growers than index funds. It’s part of the job of an active manager to avoid dividend cuts and turn to high-quality opportunities.

While the post-GFC era rewarded growth at any price, there’s the potential that it won’t work in the current regime. Managers may have to work harder to identify sustainable opportunities that will add long-term value.

Seek Dividend Growth Instead of High Dividends

High dividend yield stocks, like AT&T and Verizon, generally do not do well in a rising rate environment, Muggia said. Dividend growth, however, may be a sign of a healthy business and a management team that believes in the viability of its long-term growth.

“A dividend payment is usually written in stone when the board decides to do it,” Muggia added. “So these companies raising the dividend have a lot of confidence in their earnings growth. That's why we like these types of companies.”

“As a growth guy, I'm definitely biased towards dividend growers,” Muggia added. “Just paying a dividend… doesn't excite me unless there's some upside there.”

