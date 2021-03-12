Why Investors Love Etsy Stock

E-commerce stocks have been on a tear since the pandemic forced many consumers to make their home a place to work, to get an education, and just about everything else. But what does the future look like for these stocks as the vaccine gets rolled out across the globe? On a Fool Live episode recorded on March 3, Fool contributors Brian Withers and Matt Frankel answer a viewer's question about the future prospects for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and explain why they love this stock.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Etsy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Brian Withers: Emma [asks] what are your thoughts on the future of Etsy as compared to Shopify and MELI, MercadoLibre? Yes. [laughs]. Yes!

I love Etsy's niche. They have a fantastic following, and they've captured a ton of customers in the coronavirus.

Matthew Frankel: I love all three. I think we're going to see Etsy do a whole lot more growing through acquisition, is my prediction. They acquired Reverb, the music marketplace, last year. I can see them incrementally adding a bunch of different kinds of retail to their platform as their network grows. The more people that join, I'd say the more buyers and sellers that are in their ecosystem, the more valuable their brand gets. I could see them using that brand-power that really incrementally add on different components. I think they have a ton of untapped potential.

Brian Withers: That makes a lot of sense for their business.

Brian Withers owns shares of Etsy, MercadoLibre, and Shopify. Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Etsy, MercadoLibre, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.